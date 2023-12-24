Samaje Perine will be up against the second-best run defense in the league when his Denver Broncos meet the New England Patriots in Week 16, on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET.

Perine has recorded 219 rushing yards on 45 attempts (15.6 ypg) this year, with one rushing TD. Perine has also reeled in 41 passes for 389 yards.

Perine vs. the Patriots

Perine vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Patriots have let one opposing rusher to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

New England has given up one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

The Patriots have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The Patriots give up 84.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense this season.

The Patriots have the No. 9 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up 10 this season (0.7 per game).

Samaje Perine Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 5.5 (-115)

Perine Rushing Insights

Perine went over his rushing yards total once in five games played this season.

The Broncos pass on 52.2% of their plays and run on 47.8%. They are 16th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 12.0% of his team's 375 rushing attempts this season (45).

Perine has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (3.3%).

He has 10 red zone carries for 15.9% of the team share (his team runs on 48.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Samaje Perine Receiving Props vs the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-111)

Perine Receiving Insights

In seven of 12 games this season, Perine has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Perine has received 11.0% of his team's 410 passing attempts this season (45 targets).

He is averaging 8.6 yards per target (38th in league play), racking up 389 yards on 45 passes thrown his way.

Having played 14 games this season, Perine has not tallied a TD reception.

With two red zone targets, Perine has been on the receiving end of 3.0% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

Perine's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Lions 12/16/2023 Week 15 6 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 ATT / 55 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs

