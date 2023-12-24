Will Samaje Perine Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Samaje Perine did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos match up with the New England Patriots at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Check out Perine's stats on this page.
Looking at season stats, Perine has run for 219 yards on 45 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and has 41 catches (45 targets) for 389 yards.
Samaje Perine Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Nir - Rest
- The Broncos have no other RB on the injury report.
Week 16 Injury Reports
Broncos vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Perine 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|45
|219
|1
|4.9
|45
|41
|389
|0
Perine Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|8
|41
|0
|4
|37
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|1
|4
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|3
|9
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|6
|12
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|6
|22
|0
|4
|73
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|2
|10
|0
|3
|31
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|1
|5
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|1
|8
|0
|3
|35
|0
|Week 11
|Vikings
|1
|7
|0
|7
|60
|0
|Week 12
|Browns
|7
|55
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|2
|8
|0
|5
|36
|0
|Week 15
|@Lions
|6
|37
|0
|1
|11
|0
