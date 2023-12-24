Samaje Perine did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos match up with the New England Patriots at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Check out Perine's stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Perine has run for 219 yards on 45 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and has 41 catches (45 targets) for 389 yards.

Samaje Perine Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Nir - Rest

The Broncos have no other RB on the injury report.

Week 16 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Perine 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 45 219 1 4.9 45 41 389 0

Perine Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 7 Packers 2 10 0 3 31 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 5 0 2 16 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 8 0 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 7 0 7 60 0 Week 12 Browns 7 55 1 1 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 0 2 5 0 Week 14 @Chargers 2 8 0 5 36 0 Week 15 @Lions 6 37 0 1 11 0

