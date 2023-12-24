The December 24 matchup between the Denver Broncos (7-7) and New England Patriots (3-11) features a showdown at the QB position, with Russell Wilson and Bailey Zappe leading the way for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the relevant details below.

Broncos vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: NFL Network

Russell Wilson vs. Bailey Zappe Matchup

Russell Wilson 2023 Stats Bailey Zappe 14 Games Played 7 66.3% Completion % 60.2% 2,832 (202.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 719 (102.7) 24 Touchdowns 4 8 Interceptions 4 321 (22.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 31 (4.4) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 203.5 yards

: Over/Under 203.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Patriots Defensive Stats

This season, the Patriots have allowed 299 points, ranking 16th in the league with 21.4 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they are eighth in the NFL with 4,316 total yards allowed (308.3 per contest).

When it comes to defending the pass, New England ranks 16th in the NFL with 3,127 passing yards allowed (223.4 per game) and 13th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

Against the run, the Patriots' D has been clicking this season, as it ranks second in the league with 1,189 total rushing yards allowed (84.9 per game).

On defense, New England is sixth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 47.6%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 12th at 37.1%.

Bailey Zappe Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 188.5 yards

: Over/Under 188.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Broncos Defensive Stats

