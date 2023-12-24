Will Russell Wilson Score a Touchdown Against the Patriots in Week 16?
Should you wager on Russell Wilson hitting paydirt in the Denver Broncos' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Russell Wilson score a touchdown against the Patriots?
Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Wilson has taken 76 carries for 321 yards (22.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Wilson has rushed for a TD in three games.
Russell Wilson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|27
|34
|177
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|18
|32
|308
|3
|1
|6
|56
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|306
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|21
|28
|223
|3
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|20
|31
|196
|2
|0
|7
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|13
|22
|95
|1
|2
|4
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|20
|29
|194
|1
|0
|1
|21
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|12
|19
|114
|3
|0
|8
|30
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|24
|29
|193
|2
|0
|9
|30
|0
|Week 11
|Vikings
|27
|35
|259
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 12
|Browns
|13
|22
|134
|1
|0
|11
|34
|1
|Week 13
|@Texans
|15
|26
|186
|1
|3
|10
|44
|1
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|21
|33
|224
|2
|1
|6
|5
|0
|Week 15
|@Lions
|18
|32
|223
|1
|0
|7
|6
|1
