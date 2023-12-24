Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MWC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

MWC Power Rankings

1. UNLV

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 28-1
  • Overall Rank: 25th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th
  • Last Game: W 71-59 vs Fairleigh Dickinson

Next Game

  • Opponent: Utah State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Colorado State

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-4
  • Overall Rank: 78th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th
  • Last Game: L 82-75 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ San Diego State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. San Diego State

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 122nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th
  • Last Game: W 75-48 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

  • Opponent: Colorado State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4. Wyoming

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 16-12
  • Overall Rank: 124th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: L 62-43 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

  • Opponent: Boise State
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. Boise State

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 20-9
  • Overall Rank: 131st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th
  • Last Game: W 62-54 vs San Diego

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Wyoming
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. New Mexico

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 12-18
  • Overall Rank: 179th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th
  • Last Game: L 67-56 vs Gonzaga

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Nevada
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)

7. San Jose State

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 10-19
  • Overall Rank: 197th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st
  • Last Game: W 70-53 vs CSU Northridge

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Saint Mary's (CA)
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

8. Nevada

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 11-19
  • Overall Rank: 215th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th
  • Last Game: L 72-59 vs BYU

Next Game

  • Opponent: New Mexico
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Air Force

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 223rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th
  • Last Game: L 75-44 vs SMU

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Fresno State
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. Fresno State

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 227th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th
  • Last Game: L 80-76 vs Arizona State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Air Force
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Utah State

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-25
  • Overall Rank: 329th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd
  • Last Game: L 51-49 vs Western Colorado

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UNLV
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

