Who’s the Best Team in the MWC? See our Weekly MWC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MWC, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
MWC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Colorado State
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 27-3
- Odds to Win MWC: +250
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: W 76-67 vs Loyola Marymount
Next Game
- Opponent: Adams State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: MW Network
2. New Mexico
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 25-5
- Odds to Win MWC: +200
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th
- Last Game: W 78-65 vs UC Irvine
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern New Mexico
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: MW Network
3. Utah State
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Odds to Win MWC: +700
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd
- Last Game: W 80-65 vs East Tennessee State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Air Force
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: MW Network
4. San Diego State
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Odds to Win MWC: +400
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 74-60 vs Stanford
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Gonzaga
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Nevada
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win MWC: +800
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th
- Last Game: W 72-64 vs Georgia Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Fresno Pacific
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Boise State
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Odds to Win MWC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 66-61 vs Washington State
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah Valley
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
7. UNLV
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Odds to Win MWC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 71st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th
- Last Game: W 74-56 vs Hofstra
Next Game
- Opponent: Carroll (MT)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: MW Network
8. San Jose State
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 136th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th
- Last Game: W 81-78 vs Santa Clara
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wyoming
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: MW Network
9. Wyoming
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 172nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th
- Last Game: L 78-67 vs UTEP
Next Game
- Opponent: @ BYU
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Fresno State
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 195th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th
- Last Game: L 77-57 vs San Francisco
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Diego
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Air Force
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Odds to Win MWC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 231st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th
- Last Game: L 83-79 vs Northern Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
- TV Channel: MW Network
