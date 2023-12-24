Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MWC, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

MWC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Colorado State

  • Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 27-3
  • Odds to Win MWC: +250
  • Overall Rank: 8th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: W 76-67 vs Loyola Marymount

Next Game

  • Opponent: Adams State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: MW Network

2. New Mexico

  • Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 25-5
  • Odds to Win MWC: +200
  • Overall Rank: 25th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th
  • Last Game: W 78-65 vs UC Irvine

Next Game

  • Opponent: Eastern New Mexico
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: MW Network

3. Utah State

  • Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 25-4
  • Odds to Win MWC: +700
  • Overall Rank: 27th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd
  • Last Game: W 80-65 vs East Tennessee State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Air Force
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
  • TV Channel: MW Network

4. San Diego State

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 20-9
  • Odds to Win MWC: +400
  • Overall Rank: 38th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: W 74-60 vs Stanford

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Gonzaga
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Nevada

  • Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Odds to Win MWC: +800
  • Overall Rank: 43rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th
  • Last Game: W 72-64 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: Fresno Pacific
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Boise State

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Odds to Win MWC: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 56th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: L 66-61 vs Washington State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Utah Valley
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

7. UNLV

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-14
  • Odds to Win MWC: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 71st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th
  • Last Game: W 74-56 vs Hofstra

Next Game

  • Opponent: Carroll (MT)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: MW Network

8. San Jose State

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-19
  • Odds to Win MWC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 136th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th
  • Last Game: W 81-78 vs Santa Clara

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Wyoming
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: MW Network

9. Wyoming

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 9-20
  • Odds to Win MWC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 172nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th
  • Last Game: L 78-67 vs UTEP

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ BYU
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Fresno State

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 7-23
  • Odds to Win MWC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 195th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th
  • Last Game: L 77-57 vs San Francisco

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ San Diego
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Air Force

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 8-22
  • Odds to Win MWC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 231st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th
  • Last Game: L 83-79 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

  • Opponent: Utah State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
  • TV Channel: MW Network

