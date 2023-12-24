Denver Broncos receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey will face the New England Patriots and their 16th-ranked passing defense in Week 16, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday.

Humphrey has caught 11 balls (on 14 targets) for 93 yards (10.3 per game) and two scores this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Humphrey and the Broncos with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Humphrey vs. the Patriots

Humphrey vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New England on the season.

The 223.4 passing yards per game given up by the Patriots defense makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have the No. 7 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 17 this season (1.2 per game).

Watch Broncos vs Patriots on Fubo!

Lil'Jordan Humphrey Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-120)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Humphrey with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Humphrey Receiving Insights

Humphrey has received 3.4% of his team's 410 passing attempts this season (14 targets).

He averages 6.6 yards per target this season (93 yards on 14 targets).

Humphrey has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.7% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Humphrey has been on the receiving end of 6.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Humphrey's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 12/16/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.