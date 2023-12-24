Javonte Williams has a tough matchup when his Denver Broncos play the New England Patriots in Week 16 (Sunday, 8:15 PM ET). The Patriots allow 84.9 rushing yards per game, second-best in the league.

Williams leads the team with 677 yards (52.1 ypg) on 182 rushes, with one rushing score. Plus, in the passing game, Williams has accumulated 34 receptions for 173 yards (13.3 ypg) and two TDs.

Williams vs. the Patriots

Williams vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Patriots during the 2023 season.

Nine opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New England this year.

The Patriots have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The Patriots allow 84.9 rushing yards per game, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense this season.

The Patriots have the No. 9 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up 10 this season (0.7 per game).

Javonte Williams Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 55.5 (-118)

Williams Rushing Insights

So far this season, Williams has hit the over seven times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 13 opportunities).

The Broncos have passed 52.2% of the time and run 47.8% this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 182 of his team's 375 total rushing attempts this season (48.5%).

Williams has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has three total touchdowns this season (10.0% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

He has 27 carries in the red zone (42.9% of his team's 63 red zone rushes).

Javonte Williams Receiving Props vs the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-120)

Williams Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Williams has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 46.2% of his games (six of 13).

Williams has received 10.5% of his team's 410 passing attempts this season (43 targets).

He has 173 receiving yards on 43 targets to rank 142nd in NFL play with 4.0 yards per target.

Williams has had a touchdown catch in two of 13 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

With two red zone targets, Williams has been on the receiving end of 3.0% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Lions 12/16/2023 Week 15 12 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / -7 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 17 ATT / 66 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 13 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 18 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs

