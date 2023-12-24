Broncos vs. Patriots: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:16 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Denver Broncos (7-7) host the New England Patriots (3-11) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
Before the Broncos play the Patriots, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Broncos vs. Patriots Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- City: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Broncos
|7
|35
|-350
|+275
Broncos vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats
Denver Broncos
- The average total in Denver's outings this year is 44.6, 9.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Broncos have put together a record of 5-8-1 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have been moneyline favorites six times this season. They've gone 3-3.
- Denver has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.
New England Patriots
- The Patriots have played nine games this season that ended with a combined score above 35 points.
- New England's matchups this season have a 40.4-point average over/under, 5.4 more points than this game's total.
- The Patriots have covered the spread three times over 14 games with a set spread.
- The Patriots have won two of the 10 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- New England is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +275 or more on the moneyline.
Broncos vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Broncos
|21.7
|16
|25.1
|30
|44.6
|10
|14
|Patriots
|13.3
|32
|21.4
|16
|40.4
|9
|14
Broncos vs. Patriots Betting Insights & Trends
Broncos
- Denver has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three contests.
- Denver has gone over the total once in its past three games.
- The Broncos have a -47-point scoring differential on the season (-3.4 per game). The Patriots also have been outscored by opponents this year (113 total points, 8.1 per game).
Patriots
- New England has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.
- In the Patriots' past three contests, they have hit the over twice.
- The Broncos have a negative point differential on the season (-47 total points, -3.4 per game), as do the Patriots (-113 total points, -8.1 per game).
Broncos Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.6
|42.0
|47.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.4
|22.4
|26.4
|ATS Record
|5-8-1
|3-4-0
|2-4-1
|Over/Under Record
|6-8-0
|3-4-0
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-4
|2-0
|2-4
Patriots Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.4
|41.6
|38.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.6
|23.0
|22.0
|ATS Record
|3-11-0
|1-7-0
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-9-0
|3-5-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-8
|1-5
|1-3
