The Denver Broncos (7-7) host the New England Patriots (3-11) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Broncos Insights

The Broncos average 21.7 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 per contest the Patriots surrender.

The Broncos average just 8.5 fewer yards per game (299.8), than the Patriots give up per contest (308.3).

This season, Denver racks up 112.7 rushing yards per game, 27.8 more than New England allows per outing (84.9).

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Patriots' takeaways (14).

Broncos Home Performance

The Broncos put up 23.3 points per game at home (1.6 more than their overall average), and concede 20.1 at home (five less than overall).

At home, the Broncos rack up 305 yards per game and concede 330.7. That's more than they gain overall (299.8), but less than they allow (382.4).

Denver racks up 181 passing yards per game in home games (6.1 less than its overall average), and gives up 202.4 at home (33.1 less than overall).

The Broncos accumulate 124 rushing yards per game at home (11.3 more than their overall average), and concede 128.3 at home (18.6 less than overall).

The Broncos convert 37.6% of third downs in home games (0.5% higher than their overall average), and concede 32.9% at home (0.4% lower than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at Houston L 22-17 CBS 12/10/2023 at Los Angeles W 24-7 CBS 12/16/2023 at Detroit L 42-17 NFL Network 12/24/2023 New England - NFL Network 12/31/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 1/7/2024 at Las Vegas - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.