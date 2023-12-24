Entering their Sunday, December 24 matchup with the New England Patriots (3-11) at Empower Field at Mile High, which kicks at 8:15 PM , the Denver Broncos (7-7) are monitoring six players on the injury report.

The Broncos faced the Detroit Lions in their last outing, falling 42-17.

The Patriots are coming off of a 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Samaje Perine RB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Mike Purcell DL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Nik Bonitto OLB Knee Out Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring Out Chris Manhertz TE Rest Limited Participation In Practice Alex Palczewski OT Knee Out

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rhamondre Stevenson RB Ankle Out Matthew Slater WR Hamstring Questionable Conor McDermott OT Concussion Out Trent Brown OL Ankle Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Knee Questionable Jabrill Peppers DB Hamstring Out Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Knee Questionable Christian Barmore DL Shoulder Doubtful Anfernee Jennings LB Illness Questionable Jahlani Tavai LB Ankle Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Ankle Out Hunter Henry TE Knee Out

Other Week 16 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Patriots Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: NFL Network

NFL Network

Broncos Season Insights

The Broncos own the 25th-ranked offense this year (299.8 yards per game), and they've been less effective defensively, ranking third-worst with 382.4 yards allowed per game.

Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks third-worst in the NFL (25.1 points allowed per game), the Broncos have played better on offense, ranking 15th in the NFL by averaging 21.7 points per game.

The Broncos are totaling 187.1 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 23rd, giving up 235.5 passing yards per contest.

Denver owns the 14th-ranked rushing offense this season (112.7 rushing yards per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking worst with 146.9 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Broncos have forced 24 total turnovers (third in NFL) this season and have turned it over 19 times (16th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +5, eighth-ranked in the league.

Broncos vs. Patriots Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Broncos (-7.5)

Broncos (-7.5) Moneyline: Broncos (-350), Patriots (+275)

Broncos (-350), Patriots (+275) Total: 35 points

