At Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, the Denver Broncos meet the New England Patriots.

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +480

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Ezekiel Elliott Touchdown Odds

Elliott Odds to Score First TD: +650

Elliott Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Lil'Jordan Humphrey - - 11.5 (-113) Jerry Jeudy - - 39.5 (-113) Jaleel McLaughlin - 13.5 (-113) - Marvin Mims - - 11.5 (-113) Samaje Perine - - 15.5 (-113) Courtland Sutton - - 53.5 (-113) Adam Trautman - - 9.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 53.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Russell Wilson 203.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113) -

More Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Gesicki - - 16.5 (-113) DeVante Parker - - 37.5 (-113) Ezekiel Elliott - 63.5 (-113) 27.5 (-113) Bailey Zappe 185.5 (-113) 5.5 (-120) - Demario Douglas - - 48.5 (-113)

