The New England Patriots (3-11) visit the Denver Broncos (7-7) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Broncos vs. Patriots?

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: NFL Network

TV: NFL Network

Best Moneyline Bet

The Broncos are the bet in this matchup. They're favored by 4.1 more points in the model than BetMGM (11.6 to 7.5).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 76.5%.

The Broncos have been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 3-3 in those games.

Denver has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -325 or shorter.

The Patriots have entered the game as underdogs 10 times this season and won twice.

This season, New England has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.

Other Week 16 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Denver (-7.5)



Denver (-7.5) The Broncos have put together a record of 5-8-1 against the spread this season.

The Patriots have registered a 3-11-0 record against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 7.5-point underdogs or more, the Patriots have an ATS record of 1-2.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)



Over (37) The two teams average a combined 2.0 less points per game, 35 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 37 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 46.5 points per game, 9.5 more than the point total in this game.

Broncos games have hit the over on six of 14 occasions (42.9%).

Patriots games have hit the over in five out of 14 opportunities (35.7%).

Javonte Williams Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 13 52.1 1 13.3 2

Ezekiel Elliott Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 37.3 2 17.6 1

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.