The Colorado Avalanche, with Valeri Nichushkin, take the ice Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Nichushkin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Nichushkin has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 20:13 on the ice per game.

In 12 of 31 games this season, Nichushkin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Nichushkin has a point in 22 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points nine times.

Nichushkin has an assist in 13 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 37.7% that Nichushkin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nichushkin has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 91 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 31 Games 5 32 Points 4 15 Goals 1 17 Assists 3

