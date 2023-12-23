Player prop bet options for Nikola Jokic, Terry Rozier and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT

BSSE and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 13.5 (Over: +108) 9.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 27.5-point total set for Jokic on Saturday is 0.8 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -118)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 16.3 points per game are 0.8 higher than Saturday's prop total.

He has grabbed 7.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

He makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -147)

Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.5 points in the 2023-24 season, which equals Saturday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 6.5).

Gordon averages 3.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -149)

Rozier is averaging 23.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has collected 3.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Rozier averages 7.1 assists, 0.6 more than Saturday's over/under.

Rozier averages 2.6 made three-pointers, 0.1 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +124) 4.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +190)

The 15.0 points Gordon Hayward has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop total set for Saturday (14.5).

His per-game rebound average of 4.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).

Hayward's year-long assist average -- 4.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Hayward has averaged 1.0 made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

