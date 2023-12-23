How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (20-10) will visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) after winning four road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 49.7% from the field, it is 14-0 overall.
- The Hornets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 10th.
- The Nuggets record 6.2 fewer points per game (115.4) than the Hornets give up (121.6).
- Denver is 10-0 when scoring more than 121.6 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this season, scoring 121 points per game, compared to 111.1 per game away from home.
- Denver allows 110.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 110.7 away from home.
- The Nuggets are sinking 12.7 threes per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 3.7% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (10.9 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
