Nuggets vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (7-19) will attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (20-10) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 8.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Nuggets vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and ALT
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|226.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's 30 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 12 times.
- The average point total in Denver's games this season is 225.9, 0.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 14-16-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored 26 times and won 18, or 69.2%, of those games.
- Denver has a record of 7-1 when it's favored by -350 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|12
|40%
|115.4
|226.4
|110.5
|232.1
|225.6
|Hornets
|17
|65.4%
|111
|226.4
|121.6
|232.1
|229.4
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over four times.
- Against the spread, Denver has fared better at home, covering seven times in 13 home games, and seven times in 17 road games.
- The Nuggets score 115.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 121.6 the Hornets allow.
- Denver has a 9-1 record against the spread and a 10-0 record overall when scoring more than 121.6 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Nuggets vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|14-16
|4-4
|13-17
|Hornets
|10-16
|4-6
|15-11
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Hornets
|115.4
|111
|14
|25
|9-1
|8-7
|10-0
|7-8
|110.5
|121.6
|5
|26
|8-8
|3-6
|13-3
|2-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.