Nuggets vs. Hornets December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (7-13) take on the Denver Nuggets (14-9) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.
Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, ALT
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game. He's also sinking 53.5% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He's making 49.4% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per contest.
- The Nuggets are getting 12.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Aaron Gordon this season.
- Reggie Jackson gives the Nuggets 13.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets the Nuggets 11.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while delivering 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Gordon Hayward posts 15.2 points, 4.9 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field.
- Mark Williams posts 12.7 points, 1.2 assists and 9.7 rebounds per game.
- P.J. Washington posts 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made treys per contest.
- Brandon Miller averages 14.6 points, 2.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
- Terry Rozier averages 22.6 points, 3.6 boards and 7.2 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Nuggets vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|Nuggets
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|113.6
|121.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.6
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
