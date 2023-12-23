The Denver Nuggets (20-10) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 8.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT

BSSE and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Nuggets vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 121 - Hornets 109

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 8.5)

Nuggets (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-12.0)

Nuggets (-12.0) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The Nuggets sport a 14-16-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 10-16-0 mark of the Hornets.

Denver covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (40%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 43.3% of the time this season (13 out of 30), less often than Charlotte's games have (15 out of 26).

The Nuggets have a .692 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-8) this season, better than the .261 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (6-17).

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are scoring 115.4 points per game this season (14th-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well defensively, surrendering only 110.5 points per contest (fifth-best).

Denver is grabbing 44.6 boards per game (10th-ranked in league). It is giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest (10th-ranked).

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.6 assists per game.

Denver ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 11.9 forced turnovers per game, but it has helped negate that by ranking best in the league by averaging 11.2 turnovers per contest.

The Nuggets are draining 11.7 threes per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 37.5% three-point percentage (11th-ranked).

