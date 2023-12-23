When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Northern Colorado be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Northern Colorado ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-5 0-0 NR NR 329

Northern Colorado's best win

Northern Colorado's best victory this season came against the Omaha Mavericks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 314) in the RPI. Northern Colorado brought home the 82-70 win on the road on November 17. The leading point-getter against Omaha was Seneca Hackley, who posted 22 points with two rebounds and seven assists.

Northern Colorado's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Schedule insights

Northern Colorado is playing the 229th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Bears have 20 games remaining this season, including five against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records north of .500.

Reviewing No. Colorado's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Northern Colorado's next game

Matchup: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Northern Colorado Bears

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Northern Colorado Bears Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

