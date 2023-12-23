Can we count on Northern Colorado to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Northern Colorado ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 298

Northern Colorado's best wins

On December 2, Northern Colorado captured its signature win of the season, a 75-71 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 222) in the RPI rankings. The leading scorer against CSU Northridge was Saint Thomas, who tallied 28 points with seven rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

78-77 over Chicago State (No. 285/RPI) on November 21

83-79 on the road over Air Force (No. 309/RPI) on December 21

Northern Colorado's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Northern Colorado is playing the 137th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Bears' upcoming schedule includes six games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Northern Colorado has 20 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Northern Colorado's next game

Matchup: Northern Colorado Bears vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Northern Colorado Bears vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

