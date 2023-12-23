Will Mikko Rantanen Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 23?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Rantanen stats and insights
- Rantanen has scored in 14 of 33 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has taken four shots in one game against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.
- Rantanen has picked up six goals and 13 assists on the power play.
- Rantanen averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rantanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|2
|2
|0
|22:57
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|24:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|22:52
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|25:42
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|3
|1
|2
|20:37
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|3
|1
|2
|26:22
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|27:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|21:54
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.