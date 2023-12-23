Memphis vs. Vanderbilt: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) will attempt to stop a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.
Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-16.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-17.5)
|150.5
|-2500
|+1100
Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Memphis has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of six out of the Tigers' nine games this season have gone over the point total.
- Vanderbilt has covered three times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- Commodores games have hit the over three out of 11 times this year.
Memphis Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Oddsmakers rate Memphis higher (20th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (25th-best).
- The Tigers' national championship odds have jumped from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +5000, the -biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +5000, Memphis has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.
Vanderbilt Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Vanderbilt, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks significantly better (87th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (249th).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Commodores' national championship odds down from +25000 at the start of the season to +100000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.
- The implied probability of Vanderbilt winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
