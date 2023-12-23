On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Logan O'Connor going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

O'Connor stats and insights

O'Connor has scored in four of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

O'Connor has no points on the power play.

O'Connor averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 91 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:37 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:35 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.