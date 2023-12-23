Will Colorado State be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Colorado State's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Colorado State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 0-0 17 18 9

Colorado State's best wins

Colorado State took down the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays, 69-48, on November 23, in its signature win of the season. Against Creighton, Isaiah Stevens led the team by compiling 20 points to go along with six rebounds and seven assists.

Next best wins

86-81 over Washington (No. 52/RPI) on December 2

88-83 at home over Colorado (No. 58/RPI) on November 29

81-73 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 71/RPI) on November 6

86-74 over Boston College (No. 87/RPI) on November 22

90-80 at home over Denver (No. 166/RPI) on December 6

Colorado State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 4-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Colorado State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Rams have four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the second-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Colorado State faces the 22nd-most difficult schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Rams have 18 games left versus teams above .500. They have 12 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of Colorado St's 19 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Colorado State's next game

Matchup: Colorado State Rams vs. Adams State Grizzlies

Colorado State Rams vs. Adams State Grizzlies Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV Channel: MW Network

