Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Colorado
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in Colorado should have their eyes on the James Madison Dukes versus the Air Force Falcons in the Armed Forces Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week
No. 24 James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-2)
