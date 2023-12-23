The James Madison Dukes and the Air Force Falcons square off in the Armed Forces Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Colorado.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week

No. 24 James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 23
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Air Force (-2)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.