Will Colorado be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Colorado's full tournament resume.

How Colorado ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 0-0 8 8 14

Colorado's best wins

Colorado took down the No. 7 LSU Tigers in a 92-78 win on November 6. It was its signature win of the season. With 27 points, Frida Formann was the leading scorer versus LSU. Second on the team was Aaronette Vonleh, with 24 points.

Next best wins

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 61/RPI) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 99/RPI) on November 23

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 112/RPI) on November 24

97-38 at home over Le Moyne (No. 118/RPI) on November 8

85-55 at home over Boston University (No. 160/RPI) on November 28

Colorado's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Buffaloes are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

Colorado has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Colorado has been given the 80th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Buffaloes have 18 games left against teams above .500. They have nine upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

When it comes to Colorado's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Colorado's next game

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

