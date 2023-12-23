For bracketology insights on Colorado and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Colorado's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6600

+6600 Preseason national championship odds: +9000

How Colorado ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 25 29 84

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado's best wins

Against the Miami Hurricanes, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Colorado picked up its best win of the season on December 10, a 90-63 victory. Tristan da Silva was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Miami (FL), recording 22 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Next best wins

98-71 at home over Utah Tech (No. 162/RPI) on December 21

90-68 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 182/RPI) on December 15

64-59 over Richmond (No. 207/RPI) on November 20

75-57 at home over Towson (No. 227/RPI) on November 6

85-68 at home over Iona (No. 236/RPI) on November 26

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Colorado is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

The Buffaloes have tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (eight).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Colorado is facing the 173rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Buffaloes' 18 remaining games this season, 13 are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records above .500.

Of Colorado's 18 remaining games this year, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Colorado's next game

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington Huskies

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington Huskies Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET Location: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV Channel: ESPNU

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Colorado games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.