Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Arizona Coyotes. If you'd like to wager on Makar's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cale Makar vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Makar Season Stats Insights

Makar has averaged 20:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

In eight of 28 games this season, Makar has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Makar has a point in 20 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in 14 of them.

In 19 of 28 games this year, Makar has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Makar hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 61.7% chance of Makar having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Makar Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 28 Games 5 39 Points 8 8 Goals 4 31 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.