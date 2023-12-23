Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, December 23, when the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Arkansas State Red Wolves match up at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Huskies. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northern Illinois (+3) Toss Up (54.5) Northern Illinois 28, Arkansas State 27

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

The Red Wolves have a 61.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Red Wolves are 7-5-0 this season.

Arkansas State has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Red Wolves have played 12 games this year and six of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 54.5 points, 0.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Arkansas State contests.

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

So far this year, the Huskies have put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread.

Northern Illinois is a 3-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

In the Huskies' 12 games with a set total, six have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under in Northern Illinois games this season is 6.3 fewer points than the point total of 54.5 for this outing.

Red Wolves vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arkansas State 27.8 31.2 34.8 26 20.7 36.3 Northern Illinois 25.3 21.2 18.2 13.7 32.3 28.7

