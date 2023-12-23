The Armed Forces Bowl will feature the James Madison Dukes entering a showdown against the Air Force Falcons on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

James Madison has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 18th-best in scoring offense (35.2 points per game) and 18th-best in scoring defense (18.5 points allowed per game). Air Force's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FBS with 277.3 total yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 364.1 total yards per game, which ranks 81st.

Keep reading to see all the info on how to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Air Force vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Air Force vs. James Madison Key Statistics

Air Force James Madison 364.1 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.3 (43rd) 277.3 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.3 (23rd) 275.8 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.1 (89th) 88.3 (133rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.2 (18th) 17 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (33rd) 13 (105th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (25th)

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel is his team's leading rusher with 169 carries for 747 yards, or 62.3 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well.

Jared Roznos paces his team with 332 receiving yards on 11 receptions with two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has caught five passes and compiled 179 receiving yards (14.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Brandon Engel has racked up 178 reciving yards (14.8 ypg) this season.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has thrown for 3,413 yards (284.4 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 68.9% of his passes and recording 32 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 311 rushing yards on 92 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 594 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 204 yards (17 per game) and three touchdowns in the pass game.

Ty Son Lawton has been handed the ball 126 times this year and racked up 568 yards (47.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt's team-leading 1,076 yards as a receiver have come on 74 receptions (out of 92 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has hauled in 51 passes while averaging 84.2 yards per game and scoring nine touchdowns.

Phoenix Sproles has a total of 387 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 47 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed James Madison or Air Force gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.