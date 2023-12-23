The Air Force Falcons are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3), in this season's Armed Forces Bowl, where they will face the James Madison Dukes. Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas will host the matchup on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Air Force matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Air Force vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ABC

City: Fort Worth, Texas

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Air Force vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Air Force Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-3) 41.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-2.5) 41.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Air Force vs. James Madison Betting Trends

Air Force has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Falcons have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

James Madison has compiled an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Dukes are 6-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Air Force 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

