Air Force vs. James Madison: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Armed Forces Bowl
The Air Force Falcons are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3), in this season's Armed Forces Bowl, where they will face the James Madison Dukes. Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas will host the matchup on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Air Force matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Air Force vs. James Madison Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Air Force vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Air Force Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-3)
|41.5
|-155
|+125
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-2.5)
|41.5
|-137
|+114
Air Force vs. James Madison Betting Trends
- Air Force has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Falcons have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- James Madison has compiled an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Dukes are 6-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
Air Force 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
