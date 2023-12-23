2024 NCAA Bracketology: Air Force Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
For bracketology analysis on Air Force and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.
How Air Force ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|182
Air Force's best wins
Against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on November 24, Air Force notched its signature win of the season, which was a 54-51 road victory. Milahnie Perry, in that signature win, delivered a team-leading 16 points with three rebounds and zero assists. Madison Smith also played a role with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 68-60 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 247/RPI) on December 9
- 70-58 at home over Weber State (No. 284/RPI) on December 16
- 65-63 at home over Denver (No. 345/RPI) on November 6
- 83-61 at home over Army (No. 356/RPI) on November 17
Air Force's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- According to the RPI, the Falcons have two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Air Force is facing the 133rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Falcons have 10 games left against teams above .500. They have eight upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Reviewing Air Force's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Air Force's next game
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Air Force Falcons
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
