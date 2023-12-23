What are Air Force's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Air Force ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 234

Air Force's best wins

When Air Force beat the Portland Pilots, who are ranked No. 193 in the RPI, on December 3 by a score of 80-58, it was its best victory of the year thus far. Rytis Petraitis led the way versus Portland, tallying 20 points. Second on the team was Ethan Taylor with 16 points.

Next best wins

58-57 on the road over South Dakota (No. 302/RPI) on November 26

76-58 at home over Lindenwood (No. 315/RPI) on November 16

58-56 at home over Omaha (No. 334/RPI) on November 19

82-67 on the road over LIU (No. 348/RPI) on November 10

80-71 at home over William & Mary (No. 349/RPI) on November 17

Air Force's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Based on the RPI, Air Force has three losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

The Falcons have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

The Falcons have 18 games remaining against teams above .500. They have six upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Air Force has 18 games remaining this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Air Force's next game

Matchup: Air Force Falcons vs. Utah State Aggies

Air Force Falcons vs. Utah State Aggies Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 4:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV Channel: MW Network

