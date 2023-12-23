Adams County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Adams County, Colorado, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Regis Jesuit High School at Grandview High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 23
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanford High School at Flatirons Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 23
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleview Christian School at Denver Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 23
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
