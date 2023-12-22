Player prop bet options for Nikola Jokic, Mikal Bridges and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, YES, and ALT

NBA TV, YES, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -128) 9.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 26.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jokic on Friday is the same as his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (9.5).

Jokic has made 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +106)

Friday's points prop for Michael Porter Jr. is 14.5. That is 1.8 less than his season average.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 7.5.

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -172)

The 13.5-point prop total for Aaron Gordon on Friday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average, which is 13.3.

His rebounding average of 7.0 is lower than his over/under on Friday (6.5).

Gordon's assist average -- 3.6 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 20.5-point over/under set for Bridges on Friday is 1.2 lower than his scoring average of 21.7.

He has collected 5.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Bridges averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's over/under.

Bridges averages 2.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -143) 6.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 14.8 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged 6.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Dinwiddie has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

