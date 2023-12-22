The Denver Nuggets (19-10) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) on December 22, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Altitude Sports

Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 49% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Nets allow to opponents.

Denver has an 18-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at second.

The Nuggets score only 0.1 fewer points per game (115.2) than the Nets give up (115.3).

Denver is 11-3 when scoring more than 115.3 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have performed better at home this year, averaging 121 points per game, compared to 110.4 per game when playing on the road.

Denver is ceding the same number of points at home and on the road (110.3) this season.

At home, the Nuggets are sinking 1.8 more three-pointers per game (12.7) than away from home (10.9). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to in away games (35.5%).

Nuggets Injuries