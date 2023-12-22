The Denver Nuggets (19-10) travel to face the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) after victories in three straight road games. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, YES, and ALT

NBA TV, YES, and ALT Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nuggets vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game with a +141 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) and allow 110.3 per contest (fifth in the league).

The Nets have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 115.6 points per game (13th in league) and giving up 115.3 (19th in NBA).

These teams average 230.8 points per game between them, 0.3 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 225.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has put together a 13-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Brooklyn has compiled a 17-10-0 record against the spread this year.

Nuggets and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +400 +200 - Nets +30000 +12500 -

