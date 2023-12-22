Michael Porter Jr.'s Denver Nuggets hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Porter, in his most recent showing, had 12 points and six rebounds in a 113-104 win over the Raptors.

Below we will break down Porter's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.3 13.9 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 7.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.3 PRA -- 25.6 22.8 PR -- 24.1 21.5 3PM 2.5 2.7 1.9



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Nets

Porter has taken 13.4 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 14.9% and 14.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 23.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Porter's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.9 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Nets are the 19th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 115.3 points per game.

The Nets concede 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nets have given up 25.7 per game, 12th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have allowed 13.7 makes per game, 23rd in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 23 9 6 1 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.