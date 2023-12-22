Conejos County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Conejos County, Colorado, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Conejos County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belleview Christian School at Sanford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 22
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
