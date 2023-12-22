The No. 16 Colorado State Rams (10-1) are favored (by 5.5 points) to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 146.5.

Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Gersten Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado State -5.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

In six of nine games this season, Colorado State and its opponents have scored more than 146.5 points.

Colorado State's contests this year have an average total of 152.5, 6.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Rams have compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread.

Colorado State's .667 ATS win percentage (6-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Loyola Marymount's .455 mark (5-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 6 66.7% 83.5 159.5 69.0 137.3 149.6 Loyola Marymount 5 45.5% 76.0 159.5 68.3 137.3 147.9

Additional Colorado State Insights & Trends

The 83.5 points per game the Rams score are 15.2 more points than the Lions allow (68.3).

Colorado State is 6-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 6-3-0 4-2 5-4-0 Loyola Marymount 5-6-0 0-1 5-6-0

Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State Loyola Marymount 9-7 Home Record 13-3 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

