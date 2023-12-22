How to Watch Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The No. 16 Colorado State Rams (10-1) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when squaring off against the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MWC Games
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams are shooting 51.9% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Lions allow to opponents.
- Colorado State is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Rams are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 127th.
- The Rams record 83.5 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 68.3 the Lions give up.
- When Colorado State scores more than 68.3 points, it is 10-0.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Colorado State put up 17.8 more points per game (81.1) than it did in away games (63.3).
- The Rams ceded 73.0 points per game last year at home, which was 1.2 more points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.8).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Colorado State performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.1 treys per game with a 42.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Denver
|W 90-80
|Moby Arena
|12/9/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 64-61
|Moby Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|W 86-54
|Moby Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Adams State
|-
|Moby Arena
|1/2/2024
|New Mexico
|-
|Moby Arena
