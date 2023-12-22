The No. 16 Colorado State Rams (10-1) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when squaring off against the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Colorado State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN+

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams are shooting 51.9% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Lions allow to opponents.

Colorado State is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Rams are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 127th.

The Rams record 83.5 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 68.3 the Lions give up.

When Colorado State scores more than 68.3 points, it is 10-0.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Colorado State put up 17.8 more points per game (81.1) than it did in away games (63.3).

The Rams ceded 73.0 points per game last year at home, which was 1.2 more points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.8).

When it comes to three-pointers, Colorado State performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.1 treys per game with a 42.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule