The Colorado Avalanche, including Valeri Nichushkin, are in action Thursday versus the Ottawa Senators at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Nichushkin's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Nichushkin has a plus-minus rating of +8, while averaging 19:57 on the ice per game.

In Nichushkin's 30 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Nichushkin has a point in 21 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points eight times.

Nichushkin has had an assist in a game 12 times this season over 30 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Nichushkin hits the over on his points over/under is 35.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nichushkin has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are allowing 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 30 Games 2 29 Points 1 15 Goals 1 14 Assists 0

