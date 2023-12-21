The Colorado Buffaloes (9-1) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Northern Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: Pac-12
Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears score an average of 71.3 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 63.8 the Buffaloes allow.
  • Northern Colorado is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
  • Colorado has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.3 points.
  • The Buffaloes average 23.3 more points per game (84.6) than the Bears give up (61.3).
  • When Colorado totals more than 61.3 points, it is 9-0.
  • When Northern Colorado gives up fewer than 84.6 points, it is 4-4.
  • This season the Buffaloes are shooting 48.9% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Bears concede.
  • The Bears' 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 2.5 higher than the Buffaloes have conceded.

Northern Colorado Leaders

  • Delaynie Byrne: 16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)
  • Hannah Simental: 13.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)
  • Gabi Fields: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Seneca Hackley: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
  • Tatum West: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.8 FG%

Northern Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Northern New Mexico W 96-37 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ Air Force L 68-60 Clune Arena
12/16/2023 @ Utah State W 75-57 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/21/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
12/30/2023 @ Northern Arizona - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
1/3/2024 @ Oral Roberts - Mabee Center

