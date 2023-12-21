The Colorado Buffaloes (9-1) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northern Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12

Pac-12 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Bears score an average of 71.3 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 63.8 the Buffaloes allow.

Northern Colorado is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Colorado has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.3 points.

The Buffaloes average 23.3 more points per game (84.6) than the Bears give up (61.3).

When Colorado totals more than 61.3 points, it is 9-0.

When Northern Colorado gives up fewer than 84.6 points, it is 4-4.

This season the Buffaloes are shooting 48.9% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Bears concede.

The Bears' 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 2.5 higher than the Buffaloes have conceded.

Northern Colorado Leaders

Delaynie Byrne: 16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42) Hannah Simental: 13.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

13.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Gabi Fields: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

9.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Seneca Hackley: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Tatum West: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.8 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Schedule