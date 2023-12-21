Northern Colorado vs. Colorado December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (9-1) play the Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Delaynie Byrne: 18.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Gabi Fields: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Simental: 12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Seneca Hackley: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tatum West: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jaylyn Sherrod: 12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aaronette Vonleh: 15.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Frida Formann: 15.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quay Miller: 10.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kindyll Wetta: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
