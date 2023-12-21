The Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) will attempt to stop a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Air Force Falcons (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Clune Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports
Northern Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Bears are shooting 42.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 40.5% the Falcons' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Northern Colorado has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Falcons sit at 352nd.
  • The Bears' 76.3 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 63.4 the Falcons allow to opponents.
  • Northern Colorado has put together a 4-6 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Northern Colorado is scoring 0.7 fewer points per game at home (76.8) than away (77.5).
  • The Bears are giving up fewer points at home (68 per game) than away (85.3).
  • At home, Northern Colorado knocks down 8.3 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (29.2%) than away (29.4%).

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 CSU Northridge W 75-71 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
12/11/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce L 101-99 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/15/2023 @ Colorado L 90-68 CU Events Center
12/21/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena
12/30/2023 Northern Arizona - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
1/3/2024 @ North Dakota - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

