How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Air Force on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) will attempt to stop a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Air Force Falcons (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Clune Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
Northern Colorado Stats Insights
- The Bears are shooting 42.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 40.5% the Falcons' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Northern Colorado has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Bears are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Falcons sit at 352nd.
- The Bears' 76.3 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 63.4 the Falcons allow to opponents.
- Northern Colorado has put together a 4-6 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.
Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Northern Colorado is scoring 0.7 fewer points per game at home (76.8) than away (77.5).
- The Bears are giving up fewer points at home (68 per game) than away (85.3).
- At home, Northern Colorado knocks down 8.3 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (29.2%) than away (29.4%).
Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|CSU Northridge
|W 75-71
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|L 101-99
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/15/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 90-68
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
|12/30/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|@ North Dakota
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
