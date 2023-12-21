The Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) will attempt to stop a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Air Force Falcons (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Clune Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 42.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 40.5% the Falcons' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Northern Colorado has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Bears are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Falcons sit at 352nd.

The Bears' 76.3 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 63.4 the Falcons allow to opponents.

Northern Colorado has put together a 4-6 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Northern Colorado is scoring 0.7 fewer points per game at home (76.8) than away (77.5).

The Bears are giving up fewer points at home (68 per game) than away (85.3).

At home, Northern Colorado knocks down 8.3 3-pointers per game, 0.8 more than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (29.2%) than away (29.4%).

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule