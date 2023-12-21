Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - December 21
Thursday's contest between the Air Force Falcons (7-4) and the Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 74-69 based on our computer prediction, with Air Force coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM on December 21.
Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.
Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Venue: Clune Arena
Northern Colorado vs. Air Force Score Prediction
- Prediction: Air Force 74, Northern Colorado 69
Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Colorado vs. Air Force
- Computer Predicted Spread: Air Force (-5.2)
- Computer Predicted Total: 143.7
Air Force has compiled a 2-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Northern Colorado is 2-6-0. The Falcons are 4-5-0 and the Bears are 5-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.
Northern Colorado Performance Insights
- The Bears score 76.3 points per game (150th in college basketball) and concede 76.9 (308th in college basketball) for a -6 scoring differential overall.
- Northern Colorado is 177th in the country at 36.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 38.7 its opponents average.
- Northern Colorado knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8. It shoots 30.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.2%.
- Northern Colorado has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (242nd in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 13.8 it forces (76th in college basketball).
