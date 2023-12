The Thursday college basketball schedule includes six games with an MWC team in action. Among those games is the UNLV Rebels playing the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MWC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Florida Atlantic Owls vs. San Diego State Aztecs 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 21 - UNLV Rebels at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 12:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 YES Nevada Wolf Pack vs. BYU Cougars 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Air Force Falcons at SMU Mustangs 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Wright State Raiders vs. Wyoming Cowgirls 5:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Boise State Broncos at San Diego Toreros 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 -

Follow MWC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!