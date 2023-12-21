Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Jefferson County, Colorado today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson High School at Belleview Christian School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM MT on December 21
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Broomfield High School at Ralston Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Golden View Classical Academy at Denver Christian School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 21
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
